Nyasha Mushekwi’s emotional farewell message to Dalian Yifang fans

By Nyasha Mushekwi

One cannot simply forget or erase a three-and-a-half-year-old memory. To some that’s an entire life. I can’t put into words what I feel right now. It’s going to take a long time to finally realise that the journey is over. This journey was the most exciting in my entire life.

I can’t help but thank God for such an opportunity to represent such loving, supportive, selfless and dedicated fans. I still remember the very first day I became a blue. From that moment, it has been a roller coaster ride which I thought will never end but God and life had other plans.

In victory and in defeat, the good, bad and the ugly, you stood by me all the way. I will never forget this chapter. It’s well engraved in my heart and mind. Thank you for the love and support again. You brought out the best in me.

I would like to thank the fans, my teammates and the entire organization for making this place very special for me. I hope I had an impact on Dalian as much as Dalian had an impact on me, my friends and family.

I can’t thank you all enough for always encouraging me and showing me love and support. I wish the team the best going forward. I will be back because Dalian will always be my home. #oncedalianalwaysdalian#We dared to dream together and we did it together. #dreamchaser