Mushekwi packs his bags in China

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi has left his Chinese Super League football club — Dalian Yifang — to play in the lower tier league there.

The 31-year-old has reportedly joined Zhejiang Greentown, a club competing in China’s second tier league, on yet to be disclosed terms.

The former CAPS United forward seemed indispensable at Dalian Yifang with his incredible statistics.

Since joining the club in 2016, he has scored a praiseworthy 54 goals in 90 appearances. Despite the commendable statistics, TransferMarkt China, confirmed the news of his departure on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

“OFFICIAL: Dalian Yifang announced that their forward Nyasha Mushekwi has moved to CL 1 side Zhejiang Greentown,” reads the post.

The Chinese outfit has been very active on the transfer market, recruiting some of the best players in the world.

World class offensive players such as Belgian international Yannick Carrasco and former Napoli captain Marek Hamsik are now on the books of Dalian Yifang which might have pushed Mushekwi out of the club.

The big central striker was one of the highest profiled players in the Warriors set-up that participated at the ongoing 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Mushekwi has braved an injury-ravaged career and on most occasions he has played under the heavy burden of pain.

Meanwhile, South African Premiership side Golden Arrows have agreed to sign Zimbabwe international goalkeeper, Edmore Sibanda, pending medicals, the player’s handlers have said. The big goalkeeper was rendered a free agent after his contract with South African lower league side Witbank Spurs expired at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old represented Zimbabwe at the African Cup of nations finals in Egypt where he made a series of impressive saves in the opening match against the hosts. Although he could not finish the game through injury, the former CAPS United man had done enough to convince international scouts.

Sibanda’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, confirmed the player left Zimbabwe yesterday to finalise details of a possible move to the Durban-based side.

“Edmore has left Zimbabwe for medicals in South Africa with Golden Arrows, and if he passes the medicals he will possibly join them. So for now let us wait for the results of the medicals, if they are happy I think we do not have any problems in completing the move, remember he is a free agent,” said Mahachi.

Sibanda seems to have already convinced coach Steve Khompela with his exploits and if he completes the transfer to the Princess Magogogo stadium he will join compatriots Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri.

And in another development, the Moyo brothers, Kevin and Elvis, finally made a professional breakthrough after completing a switch to another South African Premiership side Chippa United.

The twin brothers signed two-year contracts with the side after a stint with two-time Zimbabwe Premiership champions FC Platinum. They have the option for a further year.

Player intermediary Mahachi confirmed the move which brought the curtain down on a six-year stay at the defending champions, where they won two league titles in 2017 and 2018.

“Yes, I can confirm that they are now Chippa United players. The deal has been completed and we have agreed all the terms for the contracts. They signed two-year contracts plus one-year add on. They are already in South Africa preparing for a new chapter in their careers,” said Mahachi.

The 26-year-old defenders had become regular furniture at Mandava after joining the club in 2013 and helped the Zvishavane miners to back-to-back Premiership titles.

During his stay at FC Platinum, Kevin was voted Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year first runner-up and second runner-up and has had several calls to the national team. Kevin had proved to be a reliable central defender but a breakthrough to the foreign leagues seemed elusive despite interests from clubs like SuperSport United at some point.

Speaking to The Herald from South Africa after completing the move, the central defender was happy that he had secured the move together with his twin brother, Elvis, a left sided defender.

“This is a new chapter for us and I am really happy we have joined a club with great ambitions. What makes this move sweeter is that we are coming here together with Elvis, we have always played together and I think it will help us to quickly settle at the new environment.”

“When we joined FC Platinum the dream was to win the league, after doing that on two occasions another objective was to reach the CAF Champions’ League group stages, I am happy we were part of the team when we achieved both goals.

“Now it is time for a new challenge and I wish FC Platinum all the best in their institutional objectives, we have very good memories at FC Platinum and it will be a dream to return to the club in future,” said Kevin Moyo.

The former Zimbabwe youth internationals become the second pair of twins from this country to play in the South African Premiership after the Mugeyi brothers, Wilfred and William. And after setting the South African football scene alight for almost a decade in the 1990s, two of Zimbabwe’s most revered identical twins – Wilfred and William Mugeyi – have decided to give back to the community by opening a football academy in that country.

Named the Mugeyi Sports Academy, the new project, which is located at Kidds Beach and Willow Park in East London, opened its doors for young, aspiring South African male and female footballers in February this year. The Herald