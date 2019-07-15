Caps United end winless run

By Eddie Chikamhi

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe yesterday dedicated the win over Yadah to the club’s supporters after the Harare giants disregarded the mounting pressure in their camp and ended a four-match winless run in the Castle Lager Premiership football at the National Sports Stadium.

The Green Machine had the best possible start in this early kick-off when John Zhuwawu tapped in the opener inside the first two minutes.

Midfielder Joel Ngodzo killed off the match when he buried home a 63rd minute penalty as Makepekepe reduced the gap between them and log leaders FC Platinum to two points.

Chitembwe, whose future has been a subject of speculation among the club’s supporters after missing the last two games due to illness, returned to the technical bench yesterday. The former Caps United midfielder was relieved by the win.

“I thought today the result was more important than anything else. I am happy that we got the result and am very satisfied with the win although I thought we just didn’t have the fluidity that we always have in the other matches.

“But what was important obviously was the result. I thought the team needed that to boost the confidence to make sure everyone within the team setup is comfortable.

“It’s also not easy to play games when there is so much uncertainty over certain issues. This is one thing that brings certainty and I am very happy from that perspective and I think the supporters deserve this more.

“This result belongs to them because they have been waiting for this win for a while now and I think they really deserve it,” said Chitembwe.

Caps United are now third on the log standings with 26 points from 14 outings, two points behind FC Platinum who drew 1-1 with Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

Makepekepe had last won a league match on May 26 when they thrashed Hwange 3-0 at the Colliery. They needed a response following last week’s 0-1 defeat at ZPC Kariba.

But the Green Machine, who are adjusting to life without winger Gabriel Nyoni who left for the Absa South African Premiership last week after winning a contract with Maritzburg United, did not find it any difficult yesterday.

Speedster Phineas Bamusi broke through the Yadah defence lines early and sent in a cross that was easily tapped in by Zhuwawu to help the Harare giants settle and execute their game-plan well.

Zhuwawu could have doubled the Caps United lead but his shot from a tight angle inside the box gained too much elevation.

Still Caps United managed to find the insurance goal midway through the second half when Ngodzo converted the second from the penalty spot.

Referee Ruzive Ruzive pointed to the spot after newly signed Yadah defender David Mubaiwa had fouled Bhamusi inside the box with a clumsy challenge.

Earlier on Issa Sadiki’s curling shot went wide after he was set up by Yadah veteran forward Ralph Matema at the half hour mark.

Yadah almost benefited from the dishonesty of one of their players who “stole” a Caps United throw-in the 70th minute in a move resulted in them getting a penalty.

The unsuspecting referee pointed to the spot following an infringement in the box but after consultations with his assistant the decision was reversed and the ball taken back for Caps United’s throw in.

Yadah remained rooted in the relegation zone with 13 points. Their coach Genesis Mangombe conceded defeat.

“We failed to concentrate so we were punished. The goals came as a result of a lot of some silly mistakes which could have been prevented.

“But it was always going to be a difficult game playing Caps United given the short history that they were not winning in previous matches.

“So automatically they needed a win and they really opened the game leading to us conceding those two goals. But in the field of play I think we played far much better than them. It’s only that we couldn’t create as many chances,” said Mangombe.

Teams

Caps Utd:

P Chigumba, K Nyamupfukudza, C Rusere, J Jangano, M Mwanjale, P Bhamusi, J Ngodzo, B Sarupinda (H Zvirekwi, 60th minute), D Chungwa (V Ndaba, 76th minute), J Zhuwawu, N Sianchali (R Chitiyo, 38th minute)

Yadah

Stars: I Ali, Z Bizeki, M Musiyakuvi, A Makopa, D Mubaiwa, E Karembo (N Mhlanga, 74th minute), W Kamudyariwa, M Chiwara (J Chitereki, 81st minute), L Mavhunga, R Matema, I Sadiki (J Sibanda, 61st minute). The Chronicle