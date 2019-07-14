Rubberman quits Warriors

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Warriors fitness trainer, Thompson ‘Rubberman’ Matenda has quit his job after being snapped by Zambian Premier Soccer League side Zanaco.

Matenda – a vastly experienced fitness trainer who has worked in Zimbabwe and Mozambique – joins the growing list of Zimbabweans being lured by the Zambian league.

He also becomes the first member of the Warriors technical department to leave the senior team in the aftermath of their disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt, where they managed just a point and a single goal from their Group A assignments.

His departure also comes as a major blow to Premiership outfit Harare City, who last week also lost British expatriate coach Mark Harrison.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Sport yesterday, shortly before flying out of the country, Matenda said he was happy with his latest call of duty and wished his former paymasters at Zifa and Harare City all the best.

“It is a new challenge and another opportunity opened, I am very happy and I am looking forward to the new challenge.

“I have worked for security services in this country, the Warriors, Dynamos. l have also worked in Mozambique and I do not think I will have any challenges in adjusting.

“For the Warriors, I wish them the best in future competitions. And I think it is everyone’s dream to help their country in any way. As has always been the case, I will always be available to serve my country whenever there is need.

“For Harare City, it is unfortunate they have lost two members from their technical department in a short space of time, but I am confident they will be able to fill the void,” said Matenda.

While international interest has largely been focused on the players at the on-going AFCON finals, Rubberman joins a growing list of Zimbabweans who have attracted regional attention.

He has loads of international football experience, having trained the Warriors at a grand stage. Rubberman also worked with Dynamos in the 2008 CAF Champions league. Sunday Mail.