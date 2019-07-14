Chapungu, Ngezi deadlocked

Premiership sides Chapungu and Ngezi Platinum Stars failed to find the target as they shared the spoils in a match that showcased the two teams’ ineptitude in front of goal at Mandava yesterday.

Chapungu will however get the small consolation of grinding a point against their financially sound opponents.

They came into yesterday’s match on the back of a Dynamos defeat at Rufaro last weekend.

Their coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, was happy with their perfomance, although he wants the boys to show more clout.

“I am satisfied with the outcome considering that we lost our last game to Dynamos but there is still need for us to improve.

“Fatigue and injuries are beginning to affect us so at the end of the day, we are forced to make changes to the squad. That has been the main challenge for us but it is part of football. I hope we will end this spell soon,” he said.

There were high hopes at Ngezi following the arrival of Dutch expatriate, coach Erol Akbay. However, the former Highlanders gaffer is struggling to address his team’s goal scoring impotence.

“You see a striker missing the target (and) it is so disappointing.

“Is it bad luck or are we just not good enough? I am looking for answers because clearly we have to respond. We have to get some goals and end this spell.

“Tactically we are good but right now, scoring seems to be our biggest challenge. I hope this ends as soon as possible. We need a new striker who can give us what we want,” said Akbay. Sunday Mail.