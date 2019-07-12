Town clerk escapes death by a whisker

By Michael Magoronga

Redcliff town clerk Mr Gilson Chakauya escaped death by a whisker after the vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and overturned along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway on Tuesday evening.

His wife, who was allegedly behind the wheel, is reportedly battling for her life at a private hospital in Gweru.

Redcliff Mayor Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the accident, saying Mr Chakauya was on his way to Gweru when the accident occurred.

“Yes, I can confirm that the town clerk was involved in a road traffic accident on Tuesday evening while on his way to Gweru with his wife,” he said.

“He had taken days off work and decided to take the time to visit his parents in Gweru.”

Clr Masiyatsva said Mrs Chakauya, who was allegedly driving, must have failed to negotiate a curve leading to the vehicle veering off the road.

“From what I have gathered, the town clerk’s wife who was behind the wheel failed to negotiate a curve near Amatava turn-off and lost control of the vehicle, leading to it veering off the road and rolling a couple of times,” said Clr Masiyatsva.

He said the couple was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where Mr Chakauya was treated and discharged.

“Mr Chakauya was treated and declared fit, but Mrs Chakauya is said to be in a critical condition and as we speak she is admitted to a private hospital in Gweru where she is reportedly in the intensive care unit,” said Clr Masiyatsva. The Herald