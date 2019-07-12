My husband is a satanist, woman tells court

By Gibson Mhaka

A woman made a shocking and chilling confession that her husband was practising satanism and that he also wanted her to be part of devil worshipping.

Priscilla Ncube from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb sensationally claimed her husband of 45 years Stephen Ncube sold himself out when he allegedly threatened to suck her blood until she died if she refused to join his alleged satanic cult.

She said her husband once took her to their rural areas where he tried to initiate her into powers of darkness by instructing her not to eat for some days while praying for her every night until she escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour’s house.

Priscilla exposed her husband’s alleged evil deeds as a member of a cult that worships the devil after he sued her for disturbing his peace by constantly calling him a wizard and satanist.

“My wife, Priscilla Ncube is abusive. We have been married for 45 years and she constantly accuses me of engaging in wizardry. Whenever I try to reprimand her she does not listen and she insults me saying I am a satanist. This has been going on for over seven years now. She once insulted me while calling me a dog after our child was arrested in South Africa and said I am the one who caused his arrest since I am a satanist,” complained Stephen.

He said his wife was also accusing him of using supernatural means to provide for the family and begged a protection order to be granted against his wife saying it was the only way which was going to stop her from calling him with all sorts of names.

In response, Priscilla didn’t mince her words when she denounced the evil powers that her husband allegedly possesses.

“I do not like everything he is saying or doing to me. He is trying to lure me into joining what he is (satanist). The other day three men including my husband took me into the house and they prayed for me and after that they took my traditional garbs to the bush and burnt them saying I was supposed to leave my traditional beliefs and join them.

“The other time they took me to our rural areas and while we were there, they would not allow me to eat and they were praying for me every night until I escaped and sought refuge at our neighbour’s house,” said Priscilla.

When the seemingly shocked presiding magistrate Rachael Mukanga asked her if she had any proof that her husband was into satanism, Priscilla said: “It is because they always say if I refuse to join their church they are going to suck my blood until I die.”

In her ruling the magistrate ordered Priscilla not to verbally, emotionally abuse her husband or call him any names to do with wizardry.My husband is a satanist woman tells. B-Metro