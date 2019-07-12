Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Gutu man gets life sentence for setting girlfriend on fire

By Runesu Gwidi

A 40-year-old man from Gutu who doused his lover with petrol for dumping him was on Thursday condemned to life imprisonment by the Masvingo High Court.

Liverson Mukubwa of Gwangwai Village under Chief Ndahwi area, was dumped by his now late girlfriend Violet Tohwechipi (30) of Mafuva Village under Chief Nerupiri.

Driven by emotions, he doused the woman with petrol and set her on fire.

In passing sentence, Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze described the offence as being both “callous and heinous.”

He also said the murder was committed with actual intent. The Chronicle

