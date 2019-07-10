Man kills father to save marriage

By Courtney Matende

A 25 year old man from Mberengwa allegedly fatally axed his 72-year-old father and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft to save his marriage which his father was against.

Lonias Jojo (25) allegedly hatched a plan to kill his father, Luke Robert Jojo with his wife, Brenda Dube (18) of Village 4 Greenspan, Chief Bvute in Mberengwa last week Thursday.

It is alleged the elderly man did not like his daughter in law and always insisted that his son should divorce her.

Midlands Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Goko confirmed the incident.

“On July 4 around 2PM Brenda came home drunk and had a misunderstanding with Luke who then instructed his son, Lonias to chase his wife away because he did not like her,” he said.

“This angered Lonias who took an axe from his bedroom and struck his father twice on the head. Luke died on the spot,” he said.

Insp Goko said the couple allegedly dumped Luke’s body in a mine shaft.

“Lonias and his wife Brenda allegedly ferried the deceased’s body in a wheelbarrow and threw it in a disused mine shaft about 400 meters away from their home,” he said.

He said Lonias allegedly reported his father missing.

“The following morning Lonias allegedly went to the village head and reported that his father was missing since the previous day. The village head mobilised a team to search for him and Luke’s body was found covered in blood at the disused mine shaft,” he said.

Police were alerted and they attended the scene.

After some interrogations, Lonias and Brenda confessed to killing and dumping the deceased, leading to their arrest.

Insp Goko appealed to members of the public to solve disputes amicably as well as respect the sanctity of human life. The Chronicle