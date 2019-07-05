Soul Jah Love to unveil new album at Kwekwe gig

By Michael Magoronga

Zimdancehall chanter, Soul Musaka popularly known as Soul Jah Love, is set to unveil his new album Zviripandiri during a show pencilled for Kwekwe today.

The chanter, who had taken a sabbatical, is supposed to make a return to live performances with a show slated for The Club at Mbizo 4 shopping centre in the mining town.

In an interview, Chibaba, as he is also known, said Kwekwe fans were privileged as they will be the first to get a feel of his latest offering.

“I will be there in Mbizo where I will be unveiling my brand new album Zviripandiri. Let’s make a date there Kwekwe fans as you will be the first to listen to my latest album,” said Jah Love.

With a number of albums to his name, the controversial artiste said he has not been appearing on stage regularly as he was focusing on the album.

“I am now back on stage; the album is now done and ready for release. So you will be seeing more of me on the stage now,” he said.

The Club manager, Gibson Huchu said all was in place for the album launch.

“We are ready for the show. We are privileged to be the first ones to be listening to what Jah Lu has got to offer. We are urging Kwekwe fans to come and witness for themselves,” said Huchu.

At the show, Jah Love will be accompanied by his Conquering Family with artistes like Ipah Yut, Junior Spragga, Rebel, D Mayor, Soldier, DJ Ricardo and Looga Diamond expected to warm the stage.

Kwekwe-based Mbada Sounds is also expected to give a sungura flair at the much anticipated gig. The Chronicle