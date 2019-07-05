Harrison spotted in SA

By Shelly Guni

HARARE City yesterday explained the absence of head coach Mark Harrison who was spotted in South Africa ahead of the team’s trip to TelOne.

Harrison was not part of the team’s training session yesterday with his assistant Mark Mathe taking charge.

The English tactician’s absence came at the back of Harrison’s comments that he might consider leaving Zimbabwe questioning the officiating.

City spokesperson allayed any fears that Harrison might leave the club.

“What I can tell you is Mark Harrison is still our coach. Yes, he wasn’t at training and coach Mathe told us that he was coming.

“What is important is he remains our coach,” said Chideme.

Efforts to get a comment from Harrison were fruitless as he was not reachable by the time of going to print.

Harare City travel to Bulawayo to face TelOne at Barbourfields.

They are currently on position nine with 16 points after 12 games. H-Metro