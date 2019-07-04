Musona rues bad luck

By Snodia Mikiri

Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona says luck was not on their side after bowing out of the ongoing Afcon finals last Sunday.

Warriors failed to make it to the next round of the tournament and Musona believes they lacked luck.

They left the tournament with one point after one draw and two defeats.

Musona believes they should have done better with a little bit of luck on their side.

“We played our hearts out, we enjoyed ourselves, and unfortunately we did not win. The experience was good.

“The team played very well, we needed a little bit of luck to win at least one game. We wanted to win but it wasn’t to be, so we can talk about reason why we lost but the truth is past is past.

“It is now behind us, we tried our level best but luck was not our side during our campaign,” said Musona.

Musona said they should now put this horror behind and focus on the future. H-Metro