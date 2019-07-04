Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Musona rues bad luck

24,366 1

By Snodia Mikiri

Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona says luck was not on their side after bowing out of the ongoing Afcon finals last Sunday.

Knowledge Musona
Knowledge Musona

Warriors failed to make it to the next round of the tournament and Musona believes they lacked luck.

They left the tournament with one point after one draw and two defeats.

Related Articles

Pfumbidzai: We didn’t play our part

6,797 5

MATCH FIXING?. . . Reports to influence Warriors vs DRC…

51,482 73

Chidzambwa vows to soldier on

8,409 36

Warriors finished 21 out of 24 teams

24,591 3

Musona believes they should have done better with a little bit of luck on their side.

“We played our hearts out, we enjoyed ourselves, and unfortunately we did not win. The experience was good.

“The team played very well, we needed a little bit of luck to win at least one game. We wanted to win but it wasn’t to be, so we can talk about reason why we lost but the truth is past is past.

“It is now behind us, we tried our level best but luck was not our side during our campaign,” said Musona.

Musona said they should now put this horror behind and focus on the future. H-Metro

You might also like More from author