Denzel Khumalo resurfaces

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ troublesome midfielder Denzel Khumalo has returned to training, a month after going AWOL from the Bosso camp, a stunt he reportedly pulled to force a move out of the club.

The 21-year-old central midfielder, who last attended training in May in the build-up to Highlanders’ first win of the season against TelOne, reported for duty on Monday after being cleared by the club’s disciplinary committee.

The Bosso disciplinary committee comprising committee member Wisdom Mabhena and treasurer Donald Ndebele heard Khumalo’s case.

“Yes, Khumalo is back training with the rest of the squad. Unfortunately, I haven’t been briefed about the reasons for his absence but what is important is that he is training with the rest of the team,” said Highlanders’ spokesperson, Ronald Moyo.

Khumalo, who had been relegated to the terraces due to lack of fitness, has only featured in two games for Highlanders this season. He started against Black Rhinos before being pulled out in the opening match of the season and on Match Day Eight when he came in as a second half substitute in the 0-0 draw against Herentals.

In both matches, the midfielder failed to stamp his authority. Before his disappearance, Khumalo confided in his peers that he was frustrated and wanted out of Bosso.

Besides being “unfit”, there were unconfirmed reports that indiscipline contributed to the absence of the player in the match day squad.

Khumalo, who has fallen down the pecking order in the attacking midfield role where former national Under-20 players Bukhosi Sibanda and Divine Mhindirira have been regular features, is rumoured to have caught the interest of Gweru’s TelOne FC.

Having missed a month’s training, Khumalo has to work extra hard to regain match fitness and could be on the sidelines for another month before he recovers.

Chronicle Sport visited Highlanders’ training session yesterday and the midfielder looked rusty.

Meanwhile, Bosso will be hoping to continue with their revival path when they travel to Baobab Stadium for a date with Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday. The Chronicle