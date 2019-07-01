Arsenal launch £40m bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

By Sam Morgan | The Sun |

Arsenal have bid £40million for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha – whose “dream” is to play for his boyhood club.

SunSport told you Gunners boss Unai Emery has asked the Emirates board to break the bank in order to land the 26-year-old forward.

And now Sky Sports say Arsenal have made their first move in order to land their No 1 transfer target – who Palace rate at £80m.

Zaha’s brother Judicael said: “Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they’ve given means the world to him.

“It’s my brother’s dream though to play for Arsenal.

“Given all Wilfried has given to Palace to help them remain a Premier League club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood.”

Arsenal want to test Palace’s resolve but the Eagles are holding out for their valuation because they must give Manchester United 25 percent of any fee.

‘THIS MOVE IS HIS DREAM’

After missing out on the Champions League next season, the Gunners have just £45m to spend in the transfer window.

Palace could lose their second key name after Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United on a five-year deal worth £90,000 a week.

SunSport exclusively revealed Zaha had told Palace he wants out of Selhurst Park.

But Arsenal chiefs face a headache with other reports claiming they were left facing the prospect of selling striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to fund the move for Zaha.

By offering HALF of what Palace want for Ivory Coast star Zaha, it looks like Emery will have to go in with a higher offer second time round.

On top of that, Eagles chairman Steve Parish fears selling Zaha could wreck his plans of finding new would-be owners.

Zaha’s future is tied up with the four-way battle to buy into the South London club – despite him pleading to be allowed to leave.