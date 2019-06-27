Over 21 000 touts nabbed

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Police have arrested more than 21 000 people for touting for passengers countrywide since the beginning of the year, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police are intensifying the campaign against touting to bring sanity on the roads.

“Since the beginning of this year we have arrested more than 21 000 touts who have appeared in court and some have since paid fines. The operation will continue until there is sanity on the roads,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned members of the public against clinging onto moving vehicles saying they were putting their lives and those of other motorists at risk.

He said there are reports of farmers who cling at the back of trucks after loading their tobacco bales.

“Let’s consider the safety of all the farmers before they start embarking on journeys. We have heard of some farmers getting injured afer falling from moving trucks,” he said.

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) Acting Director of Operations Mr Ernest Muchena described clinging onto a moving vehicle as suicidal.

“Section 58 of the road traffic Act makes it an offence to hold onto a vehicle that is moving .The danger is that when the vehicle stops without any warning, the individual may fall or can be hit by a vehicle following behind,” he said. The Chronicle