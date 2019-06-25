US$30 000 heist at Bulawayo house

By Sharon Buwerimwe

Six men armed with guns raided a house in Bulawayo’s Famona suburb and got away with US$30 000, a gun, ammunition, a safe with an undisclosed amount of cash and a vehicle.

The incident occurred at a house along Inverness Road around 7PM on Friday.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating an armed robbery that took place in Famona,” he said.

A police source who cannot be named for professional reasons said the robbers ambushed the house owner (name withheld) as he was driving into his yard.

“They covered him with a pistol and ordered him out of the car. The six surrounded the vehicle. They threatened to shoot and kill him if he disobeyed their orders,” said the source.

The suspects, said the source, demanded money from the victim and indicated that they knew he had a large sum of money kept in his house.

“They force marched him into his home and ransacked it.

“The robbers got away with a hunting rifle and about 15 rounds of ammunition. They stole a safe with cash. They took about US$30 000 and a Nissan 2.7 single cab pickup vehicle which they used to get away,” he said.

The news crew found the house deserted on Sunday.

Last week, six armed robbers pounced on a house in Bulawayo’s city centre and brutally attacked four people with machetes before they got away with US$6 687, RTGS$1 000, five grammes gold and three digital gold scales.

The incident happened at a cottage along Herbert Chitepo Street and 1st Avenue.

Two of the victims who sustained deep cuts on their hands and legs were admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital while two were discharged.

Police are on record advising members of the public to avoid keeping large sums of money at their homes, as the money attracts criminals.

They always advise residents to deposit excess cash in banks. The Chronicle