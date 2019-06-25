Mhere realises childhood dream to become pastor

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

After clinching mega deals, and successfully launching his eighth album “Greater than Solomon”, Matthias Mhere revealed that he will soon be ordained as pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church.

The “Favour” hitmaker said he is set to graduate from Living Waters Theological Seminary this October where he is currently taking pastoral studies.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mhere said he received a calling to be a pastor long back and was waiting for the right time.

“I was inspired by the call from God. I grew up wanting to be a pastor. You may try to hide or run away from it, but it always comes back. I have been practicing this and now I wait for graduation where I will be ordained,” he said.

Mhere said he will continue with his musical career.

“I am not going to quit music. I will still be full-time in music. I took on theology to improve the way I write my songs and at the same time to broaden the kingdom of God, winning souls. I will continue holding shows because that is where the ministry’s strength is,” he said.

He added that he was following the footsteps of his brother Andrew who is also a pastor.

“I am very happy that I am going to be a pastor soon. I have been preaching the word of God through music but now will be ministering in church. My family and wife are supportive of this decision. It might not be easy for fans to accept it at first but believe you me, I still need them and pray for me also as I will do likewise for the industry,” he explained.

“Whenever I go on stage, I start to preach depending on the mood or situation I am facing and then I belt out my songs. So some people used to question this, why not start by singing? Why am I preaching first? By doing this, I was equipping for the next version of me,” he said.

He revealed that after being ordained he will use the title, ‘Pastor Matthias Mhere’ on all promotional material.

“Right now people are already calling me pastor, but let us wait for the right moment and time,” he said.

Meanwhile Mhere launched his latest album “Greater than Solomon” in style at an event held at The Venue in Avondale over the weekend.

The album launch, which had a red carpet affair theme, was sponsored by Bachelor’s Republic and was attended by popular musicians, socialites and comedians.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Jah Prayzah, Vabati VaJehovha, Baba Harare, Tembalami, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mudiwa, MacDonald Chidavaenzi, Madam Boss, Mai Titi, Comic Pastor and Prophet T Freddy.

The album was auctioned, with guest of honour Prophet T Freddy becoming the highest bidder buying the CD for US$3 500. The album features Mhere’s collaborations with Jah Prayzah and Malawi’s Skeffa Chimoto.

Prophet T Freddy said the Government should put stringent measures to curb piracy. “I am happy with the attendance and surprised with how many musicians not only gospel artists have come up to support their fellow cadre.

“I plead with the government to put some strict laws so as to control piracy in Zimbabwe. I have been in talks with Mhere before the launch talking about how we can shape the music industry,” he said.

The 12-track album is set to inspire many people through songs loaded with repentance and restoration messages. The Herald