UPDATED: MSU student kills self in protest

By Walter Mswazie

A 24-YEAR-OLD Midlands State University (MSU) student from Gutu allegedly committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance in protest after being reprimanded by his father for continuously coming home drunk.

Pride Chifamba of Masvingise Village under Headman Mutema’s area was found lying unconscious while frothing at the mouth on Sunday, moments after his father, Mr Samuel Chifamba, had reprimanded him for coming late, drunk.

Sources close to the case said that Pride, who was in his final year and studying towards a degree in Information Science, was in the habit of leaving home in the morning and would return in the wee hours of the next day, a development which riled his father.

The source said on Saturday he left home at around 8AM for a nearby business centre where he had one too many until dawn on Sunday.

He returned home where his father allegedly confronted him.

Headman Mutema confirmed the incident yesterday.

“I can confirm the death of Pride Chifamba, a promising young man. He is said to have taken poison following a dispute with his father over the weekend.

“The whole village is devastated because of this tragedy. We laid him to rest under a sombre atmosphere on Wednesday in Masvingise,” said the traditional leader.

A relative, Mr Trainos Chifamba of the same village, said on the tragic day, Pride, who was due to graduate next year, was in a jovial mood and drinking beer with other patrons.

“We have been taken aback by Pride’s death. He was jovial on the day he died. We never expected that he would take his life.

“A promising life has just come to an end, in a cruel manner. This is sad considering that he was due for graduation next year,” said Mr Chifamba.

Efforts to get a comment from Pride’s father yesterday were fruitless. He was said to be away at his workplace in Harare.

In March this year, a first year Geography and Environmental Studies student at MSU committed suicide after allegedly impregnating a maid. The Chronicle