Juventus win race to sign Manchester United transfer target Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has opted to join Juventus this summer, according to Sky in Italy.

De Ligt is one of Europe’s most sought-after players after helping Ajax win the Dutch league and cup double while reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

The 19-year-old said he would make a decision on his future after the Nations League with Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly interested.

However, according to Sky in Italy, the Netherlands centre-back has made the decision to join Serie A champions Juventus.

It is understood the transfer will cost the Italian side in the region of £62m with personal terms yet to be finalised.

The Ajax captain himself rejected a potential move to Barcelona while Paris Saint-Germain failed to see through their interest.

De Ligt looks set to become Maurizio Sarri’s first signing as Juventus manager after he left Chelsea to return to his native Italy.

The defender said he was asked about a move to Italian champions Juventus by Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the Nations League final earlier this month. Sky Sports News