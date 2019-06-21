Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zupco sued over $30 000 debt

By Mashudu Netsianda

Kwekwe City Council (KCC) has taken the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) to court over a debt of more than RTG$30 000 in unpaid water charges and rates.

zupcoThe council through its lawyers Mutatu and Partners has filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Zupco as a defendant.

The local authority wants a court order that compels the bus company to settle a debt of RTGS$32 125 emanating from unpaid water bills and rates which accrued over an unspecified period.

The council accuses Zupco of breaching the agreement the two parties entered into by failing to pay the money.

“The plaintiff and defendant entered into an agreement in respect of stand number 2597 Kwekwe in terms of which council provides water and other services to Zupco which in turn it is supposed to pay for these services on monthly basis,” said the council lawyers.

The council said despite demand, Zupco has remained defiant.

“The defendant breached the agreement by failing to pay the money and despite demand, the defendant has failed, refused or neglected to pay the money,” said the council lawyers.

The council wants Zupco to pay the money with interest including the legal costs.

Zupco is yet to respond to the summons. The Chronicle

