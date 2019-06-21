Stewart Murisa tips Augusto

By Eddie Chikamhi

Former Zimbabwe international Stewart “Shutto” Murisa has tipped current Premiership top goalscorer Clive Augusto to go all the way and breach the 20-goal barrier for the first time in almost a decade.

Augusto was yesterday crowned the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe Player of the Month for May. He has now made it two in a row after he bagged the inaugural award in April.

Black Rhinos Queens midfielder Christabel Katona clinched the women’s award and both winners walked away with US$100 and some branded goodies. Guest of honour Murisa hailed FUZ for coming up with the initiative.

Murisa, a top striker during the late 1990s and early 2000s, yesterday said he was impressed by Chicken Inn’s Augusto, who has so far scored 11 goals from 12 starts. “I am very happy for the boy.

I know where he is coming from and it’s good that he is doing well. Winning the accolade twice on the bounce will also push the rest of the PSL guys. I am sure most of them are itching to win it.

I wish him all the best and I hope he keeps banging the goals in and come end of the season he surpasses the 20-goal mark which has been eluding our league for some time.

“So he should keep working hard. In football, you are just as good as your last game and being a striker, he shouldn’t put pressure on himself to score. He just needs to play his normal game and improve on his weaknesses.

“It shows we have talent in Zimbabwe. I have heard some saying we don’t have the strikers in our league, but I beg to differ. We do have the strikers in Zimbabwe, but it all has to start from the development. The Herald