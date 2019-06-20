Rape-accused dad on the run

By Sharon Chikowore

A Hurungwe man is on the run after allegedly sexually abusing his two daughters aged 10 and 13 since 2018.

Ignatius Bakasa of Makande Village under Chief Nematombo Hurungwe allegedly raped his two daughters on several occasions while sharing the same bedroom.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said they are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Bakasa.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Bakasa to report to the nearest police station,” he said.

He said according to the children, the rape started in 2018 until the day they decided to flee from their home on June 6, 2019.

“The children were staying with their father after the parents divorced in 2017. The three shared the same bedroom and sometime last year, Bakasa sneaked into their blankets and raped them.

“After raping them he threatened to beat them thoroughly if they revealed the matter to anyone else and since then he would occasionally rape them.”

On June 6 the children decided to flee from home and reported the rape case to the police on June 10. The Herald