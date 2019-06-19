EuroMillions £123m UK jackpot winner yet to claim prize

EuroMillions players have been urged to check their tickets after the UK winner of a £123m jackpot failed to come forward and claim their prize.

A single ticket scooped last Tuesday’s £123,458,008 prize – the third biggest in the draw’s history.

Operator Camelot said the ticket holder might be unaware they had won and urged players to “check, double-check and triple-check” their tickets.

The winning numbers were 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46, with Lucky Stars 11 and 12.

The owner of the winning ticket matched all of the seven numbers.

It is not yet known whether they are an individual or a syndicate.

Camelot could only reveal at this stage that the ticket was bought at a retailer, rather than online.

However, the area where the ticket was bought will be revealed in about a week’s time if no valid claim has been lodged by then.

‘Champagne on ice’

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “A week has slipped by and winners may have been going about their everyday routine completely unaware of this amazing change of fortune.

“The ticket was bought in-store so players should check the places they usually keep their tickets and make sure they’ve checked them all.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win soon.”

This is the fourth EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK this year.

Every player has 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

If no one comes forward in that time the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, goes to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. BBC News