Beverly Angel launches brand new shoe line for both men and women – VINCENZO LUCA MILAN

Barely eight months after launching a bank in the UK, Beverly Angel, the wife of Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder Uebert Angel, has announced the launch of her brand new shoe line for both men and women – VINCENZO LUCA MILAN.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Beverly wrote; “Excited to announce my brand new shoe line for both men and women – VINCENZO LUCA MILAN❗️❗️”

“After some time of vetting the best Italian artisans and craftsmen with a true passion of luxury shoes, Vincenzo Luca was born! The shoes are instantly recognisable with their genuine vegetable tanned Italian leather from the heartland of Italian fashion, Milano!,” she wrote.

“The design and creative team is comprised of two of the worlds finest (Hubby and I of course lol). Vincenzo Luca- Doesn’t that sound amazing?😁 The meaning behind the name is even sweeter as it is derived from the words of Christ when he said “I AM THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD”

“Vincenzo means CONQUEROR and Luca means BRINGER OF LIGHT or SACRED WOOD (The cross) SOOO…The Conqueror who is the Bringer Of Light Overcame the Cross hallelujah!!!! We were born to conquer with the light that is in us and these gorgeous shoes will preach daily in this wise!

“1 Corinthians 1 vs 18 states it beautifully: “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God,” Beverly wrote on her Instagram.

Last year in October, Beverly launched a new UK based bank called Brits Money which touted itself as an alternative banking solution to that offered by high street banks.

The Brits Money official launch was aboard the luxury Yacht Hotel “Sunborn London”. Moored in the Docklands, the upscale hotel is adjacent to the ExCel London convention centre right in the vicinity of Canary Wharf, the financial hub of Britain.

On its sleek new website, Brits Money says its “a ​UK-based alternative banking solution that will help people that struggle to open banking products, have the advantages of a significantly different banking experience using an alternative banking product.”

Brits Money which was incorporated on the 8th November 2016 says it wants “to help those who are unbanked, struggle to open accounts or get monies paid into the banking system here in the United Kingdom by offering them an alternative banking solution that will suit their needs.”

Beverly Angel is a finance graduate from Salford University and holds a postgraduate degree in Education from Bolton University and also a pending Master of Science degree in Business and Organisational psychology (MSc) from Liverpool University.