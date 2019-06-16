Kezi man jailed 7 years for stabbing friend over missing beer

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 24-YEAR-OLD Kezi man has been jailed seven years after he stabbed his friend leaving him seriously injured in a brawl over missing beer.

Nkosentsha Ndlovu of Kusile Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to attempted murder by Gwanda regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment of which two were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

He will serve an effective five-year jail term.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said Ndlovu stabbed Mr Nkosana Nyathi with a knife twice on the stomach and then struck him with a knobkerrie until he lost consciousness.

He said Mr Nyathi gave Ndlovu some beer for safekeeping during a drinking spree and when he later asked for it Ndlovu said he did not know where it was.

‘‘On 18 December at around 6pm, Ndlovu, Mr Nyathi and his uncle Mr Nodumo Nyathi were drinking beer at Nzuma Business Centre near Maphisa. Mr Nyathi and his uncle gave some beer to Ndlovu for safekeeping and they indicated that they would drink it later.

‘‘Ndlovu later disappeared and did not tell Mr Nyathi and his uncle where he was going. Mr Nyathi and his uncle later followed Ndlovu to his home in the middle of the night to make a follow up on the beer they had given him but he wasn’t around. Mr Nyathi then decided to wait for Ndlovu at his home while his uncle proceeded home,’’ he said.

Mr Dube said Ndlovu arrived home the following day at around 3am and found Mr Nyathi waiting for him.

Mr Nyathi then asked Ndlovu about the beer they had given him but he denied knowledge of it and accused Mr Nyathi and his uncle of taking the beer which resulted in an altercation.

Mr Dube said Ndlovu produced a knife and stabbed Mr Nyathi twice on the stomach leaving his intestines protruding. He further struck Mr Nyathi five times on the back with a knobkerrie and he lost consciousness.

“Ndlovu then went out of the house and called his grandmother and neighbours to the scene to see what he had done. Ndlovu then fled from the scene leaving Mr Nyathi lying on the ground.

“An ambulance was called to the scene and it ferried Mr Nyathi to Maphisa District Hospital where he was further referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ndlovu’s arrest.” Sunday News