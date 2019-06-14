Jah Prayzah’s manager bashes artiste at gig

By Keith Mlauzi

People have been assaulted for ridiculous reasons before but being bashed for standing at a spot previously occupied by the manager of a famous musician at a packed college gig will go down as one of the most absurd.

Ask female artiste, Tasha, and she will tell a tale of how standing on a spot that had been previously occupied by Jah Prayzah’s manager left her with a bruised face.

According to Tasha, Jah Prayzah’s manager Dualsim lost his marbles when he discovered she was standing on his spot at a college shutdown gig in Gweru.

“The guy came over to me and said I should move from where I was standing as it was his spot because he is Jah Prayzah’s manager.

“I didn’t see the logic in that since it was a packed gig and everyone was standing but he would have none of it,” said Tasha.

Words were exchanged between the two before Dualsim allegedly lost his cool and punched the hapless woman in the face.

All this allegedly happened in the presence of male artistes and music promoters who chose to fold their hands and watched while the assault continued.

“For simply refusing to give the guy his so-called spot he punched me several times in the face while promoters and other artistes just stood there. I even heard one of the guys saying ndezvebasa (stuff like that happens on the job),” she said.

Gig promoter ZimBoy said Tasha’s story that she narrated to B-Metro was one-sided.

“Yes, Tasha was beaten but she also later returned and kicked Dualsim. We chucked both of them outside,” said ZimBoy.

Jah Prayzah’s other manager Keen Mashapaidze said he was with Dualsim the whole night and didn’t witness a fight.

“I was with Dual that night but I did not see any fight,” said Mashapaidze.

Efforts to get a comment from Dualsim were fruitless as his phone went unanswered. B-Metro