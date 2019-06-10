Sea Point High pupil arrested for armed robbery after 50 phones stolen from school

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of armed robbery, in connection to the brazen robbery perpetrated at Sea Point High School on Wednesday, police spokesperson Andrè Traut said on Sunday.

The suspect, from Philippi East is a scholar at the same school, Traut said during a search of his residence, six cellular telephone covers, believed to have been stolen during the robbery were found.

“He was identified by means of surveillance footage at the school when he and his accomplices entered the class room at around 10:10 while learners were writing exams. The teacher and learners were held at gunpoint and robbed of a number of cellular telephones. The suspect is due to make his court appearance in Cape Town tomorrow while his accomplice is being sought,” Traut said.

Last week wednesday, two armed robbers broke into the premises of the school, assaulted a teacher with a gun and threatened pupils and fled with 50 cellphones.

The robbery which came as a shock to the Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer who said the alleged perpetrators “assaulted an educator with a gun and made off with 50 cell phones”.

Schäfer said the educator sustained injury to her face.

“The police and the WCED’s Safe Schools were contacted. The WCED’s Specialised Support directorate has been informed and the school has a counsellor and a psychologist on site for learners who require support and counselling,” she said following the robbery.

She added that the suspects gained access to the school by jumping over a fence.

“The school has a security guard and CCTV cameras and we hope that the police will use the camera footage to identify the suspects and ensure they face the full might of the law. I have also requested that this case be added to the Watching Brief Lists and my office has already made contact with the Sea Point police,” she said.

Schäfer was concerned by the brazen nature of the crime.

“I am genuinely concerned that criminals have become so brazen that they enter school premises on a busy road, in broad day light, and that not even a strong security presence, CCTV footage or fencing serve as a deterrent.”

Schäfer said schools are meant to be places of safety where learners and educators feel secure and where they can realise their potential.

Cape Argus