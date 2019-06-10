666 hooker was married

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A post mortem has revealed that the suspected prostitute who was found dead in a Bulawayo lodge with 666 and a star linked to the occult inscribed on her stomach with a red substance, was strangled.

Biblically in Revelations Chapter 13, 666 is known as the mark of the beast which symbolises Satanism.

The Chronicle has established that the victim is Patience Ndlovu from Cowdray Park suburb who is said to have been in her early 30s.

A family source who declined to be named said Ndlovu was married with two children, one in Form Three and another in Grade One.

“We got the post mortem report on Wednesday and it showed that she was strangled to death,” said the family source

She was found dead last week at Silver Sands Lodge situated at number 13 Connaught Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street and Jason Moyo Street.

Ndlovu was buried at Luveve Cemetery yesterday.

Her killer, who gave a fake address, is still at large.

A source at the lodge yesterday described the suspect as a young man who could be in his early 30s.

“He was polite. He had shaved his hair at the sides and had spiky dreadlocks at the top. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a white stripe across the chest,” said the source.

The Chronicle first visited Ndlovu’s matrimonial home in Cowdray Park suburb yesterday and found out that her funeral was being conducted from her family home in Emakhandeni suburb.

Her family at Emakhandeni was hostile.

“Lifunani lapha? Leave us in peace, lifuna ukuzobhala ukuthi hooker futhi! (What do you want here? Leave us in peace. You want to write that my sister was a hooker again!),” shouted Ndlovu’s brother who declined to be named.

Some women who claimed they worked with Ndlovu said she was a hooker who operated from Club 263.

“She was a jovial yellow-bone who enjoyed life and we operated together from Club 263,” said the source.

A cleaner at Silver Sands Lodge stumbled on Ndlovu’s body which had been stashed under a bed last week on Monday.

Sources at the lodge said she checked into Silver Sands with a man who gave a Pumula South address as his home at around 3AM on Sunday.

“She appeared drunk and was carrying a bucket with ice and beer. Around 10AM on the same day, a staff member knocked on the door to tell them it was time to check out. The man partially opened the door and paid for an extra day saying his companion was still drunk,” said a source.

The source said around 2PM the man left the lodge saying he was going to buy food and never returned.

In 2016, a man dubbed the “Vampire Killer”, who sent police officers fleeing from Mvuma Police Station after vomiting blood and licking it up, reportedly terrorised inmates and warders at Khami Prison.

On several occasions he would wake up with the number 666 inscribed on his back where he could not have done it himself. The number is the biblical sign of the anti-Christ, which Christians believe signals the end of the world.

Alois Nduna, 26, alias Jackson Moyo of Matanga Village in Gokwe – a self proclaimed Satanist – was being held alone in a cell when the scary incidents occurred.

Nduna, a self-confessed serial killer who raped and killed a milk vendor after sucking her blood vampire style, was declared insane by the High Court and referred to a mental health institution for further treatment in 2017.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva retained a special verdict of not guilty to the murders because of insanity in terms of the Mental Health Act. The Chronicle