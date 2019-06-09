526 graduate at Africa University

By Ray Bande

Five hundred and twenty-six Africa University (AU) students were conferred with degrees in various disciplines at a ceremony held in Mutare yesterday.

In his speech during the university’s 25th graduation ceremony yesterday, Vice Chancellor Professor Munashe Furusa said the learning institution prioritises high-impact teaching and technology in light of evolving global trends.

“We applaud the graduating students for their resilience in overcoming challenges until this day. We thank parents, guardians and spouses for supporting the group that is graduating throughout their studies.

“In the past year, we have made several achievements as a university. We prioritise high-impact teaching and learning and also invested heavily in leveraging on technology in the advent of ICTs in today’s world,” he said.

Professor Furusa urged the graduands to be exemplary in their future pursuits.

“For all the achievements, we thank the Lord without whom all that was achieved could not have been. We thank the university board for a sterling effort in supporting university initiatives. I urge the students to be like the water that refreshes the world.

“I urge you, the graduating students, to be like your predecessors who have become movers and shakers in leadership positions across the continent,” he said.

Of the 526 graduates, 54,6 percent are women.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, local traditional leaders and several academics from other universities graced the occasion. Sunday Mail.