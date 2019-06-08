Air Zim expects delivery of two more planes

Air Zim is expecting the delivery of two more planes following their acquisition of an Embraer ERJ 145 in April.

Air Zim sources told this publication that the struggling airliner has since paid the balances for two other equipment which they will take delivery of in the next five weeks.

Plans to receive the planes are at an advanced stage with the air company having paid part of the payment last week.

“I can say we are going to be receiving the other two planes in 4-5 weeks since we have already made the payment to Malaysian Airline last week therefore anytime soon we will be having our planes,” said the source.

Air Zim’s corporate service manager Tafadzwa Mazonde could neither deny nor confirm that his organisation will take delivery of two more planes.

“I am not aware as yet but anything is possible because we are reviving the airliner,” he said.

The news comes at a time when the company was experiencing troubles in name changing and re-branding the recently acquired Embraer ERJ 145.

Sources said Air Zimbabwe has been facing difficulties in registering the Embraer ERJ 145 which came in April.

The equipment was registered the now-defunct Zim Airways and could not be registered with the Civil Aviation Authority.

“The paperwork has been done and soon the plane will take to the skies,” said the source.

“We expect the plane to be in skies in the next 30 days after we recently finalized the paper work, registering the plane. The problem has now been resolved and the plane ownership has changed from Zim Airways to Air Zimbabwe and the re-branding of the plane will start next week.” Zimmorningpost