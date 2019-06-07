Battle of the platinums

By Fungai Muderere

Defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum meet Mhondoro-based Ngezi Platinum Stars in a battle of the free-spending miners at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Norman Mapeza’s FC Platinum are smarting from a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of inconsistent Dynamos.

Ngezi Platinum are in buoyant mood following their 3-2 triumph over basement side Bulawayo Chiefs last Saturday. This happened to be Ngezi Platinum Stars’ first away triumph in the 2019 campaign.

Log leaders Chicken Inn have a date with Harare City at Luveve Stadium.

Seemingly resurgent Highlanders meet Yadah FC at Rufaro Stadium. ZPC Kariba will do battle against Chapungu at Nyamhunga Stadium.

On Sunday, Luveve Stadium will be the venue for the game between TelOne and Black Rhinos.

Bruised Hwange will hope to get their campaign back on track when they square it off against Triangle at Colliery Stadium.

Mushowani Stars entertain Bulawayo Chiefs at the big National Sports Stadium. Dynamos welcome Luke Masomere’s Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday

Herentals v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga Stadium), Yadah FC V Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stadium v FC Platinum (Baobab Stadium).

Sunday

TelOne v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Hwange v Triangle (Colliery Stadium), Mushowani Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium, Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro Stadium). B-Metro