MaBlanyo tipped for Division One job

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Former Dynamos head coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo’’ Chigowe has emerged as the only candidate to take over at struggling Central Region Division One side Real BVM.

The Gweru-based side had hoped to challenge for the league’s ultimate prize but, after 10 rounds of matches, they find themselves 13 points behind early pacesetters Sheasham and just four points adrift of a safety position.

Club president Phillimon Mubata is said to have been charmed by the former DeMbare gaffer in 2018 after the lanky coach managed to successfully save the Harare giants from the chop.

However, Chigowe said he is yet to be contacted by representatives from the Gweru side but said he was open to join them.

“They have not yet contacted me for the job but, if the environment is conducive, I am ready to take up the challenge.

“I know their immediate challenge is to be promoted into the Premier League and if they come up with a good offer I will take it.

“But, for now, I am yet to talk to anyone from Gweru about the job at BVM, if they come with the offer we will then have to negotiate,” said Chigowe.

BVM were built from a Mkoba-based academy and won promotion into the second tier from Division Two last season under the tutelage of junior coach Mativenga Musekiwa.

But Jeremiah Neganda, who was roped in to challenge for honours, is failing to live up to expectations. The Herald