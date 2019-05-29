We are suing Mai Titi – Madam Boss

By Trust Khosa

Madam Boss’ legal team reckons the comedienne has had enough of Mai Titi’s unprovoked social media rants and they have resolved to sue her rival.

Born Tyra Chikocho, the comedienne says she has been ridiculed by her rival on many occasions which is now taking its toll on her.

Mai Titi has on many occasion threatened Madam Boss with violence as well as exposing her alleged boyfriends, which she failed to prove when quizzed.

The latest development comes after her foiled attack on Monday night on her way from work.

“My manager has gone to meet our lawyers so that we can take legal action against Mai Titi.

“Over the years, Mai Titi has been accusing me of infidelity and at one point she threatened me with violence.

“She has accused me of bedding many powerful people including cabinet ministers, politicians, musicians and business executives that I work with.

“Mai Titi has tarnished my image and as a brand ambassador for a number of corporate organisations, I can’t bear it anymore; my image is at stake and it’s high time we sue her even though she is after drama,” she said.

Asked whether she suspected her of the foiled Monday night attack or not, Madam Boss said:

“Well, I wouldn’t say she is the one behind it but investigations are underway.

“My only worry against her is that she has been stalking me and on Monday, she took a selfie in front of my gate and I don’t know what she was doing at my place of residence.”

She added: “Prior to her visit at my residence, she had threatened me with violence saying I could do nothing to her.

“So I’m just waiting for the investigations to be done but I have nothing against her.

“Like I said earlier on, I don’t have problems with her, I forgive Mai Titi for everything she has done to harm my image.

“However, I will not stop applying for a peace order against her because she is now out of control.” H Metro