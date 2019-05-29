TAKEN TOO SOON Gabriel Diniz dead at 28 – Latin pop star whose final hit clocked 235 MILLION YouTube views dies in plane crash on way to celebrate girlfriend’s birthday

Latin pop star Gabriel Diniz has died in a plane crash on the way to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday.

His last ever hit clocked up 235 million YouTube views.According to local media, video footage shows him in the aeroplane that crashed and it is the last message he posted to his army of fans online.

Gabriel Diniz, 28, released three studio albums during his short career and his single ‘Jenifer’, about a relationship that began on dating app Tinder, has been among the most played songs of the year.

With over 235 million YouTube views, the song became a huge summer anthem in his native Brazil.

Ironically, the song started out as a joke between friends and developed into a huge hit for the rising singer.

However, the 28-year-old star died in a plane crash on May 27 after taking off from the city of Salvador in the eastern Brazilian state of Bahia.

Diniz and two pilots were halfway to their destination in Maceio in the north-eastern state of Alagoas when the plane crashed for as yet unknown reasons.

His management team said: “It is with a lot of pain hat we confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew.” The Sun