Potraz to install 350 more base stations

By Runesu Gwidi

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has identified sites for installation of 350 more telecommunication base stations across the country.

The move is part of a raft of measures aimed at addressing network challenges especially in remote communities and enhancing digital connectivity across the country.

Potraz director general, Dr Gift Machengete, said they have so far established 6 863 telecommunication base stations compatible with digital connectivity across the country.

He was speaking during the commemoration of the World Telecommunication and Information Society in Gutu on Monday.

“The nation has a total of 6 863 base stations that allow digital access and 581 of these base stations are in Masvingo province alone.

“However, these are inadequate for connectivity and hence we have identified suitable places across the country to establish 350 more base stations, in collaboration with the various telecommunication players,” said Dr Machengete.

“Once the base stations are put in place, the issue of network challenges in communities will be a thing of the past.”

This year’s commemorations were held under the theme: “Bridging the standardisation gap.”

The annual event has been celebrated since the formation of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) some 154 years ago.

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Kazembe Kazembe, who attended the event, said Zimbabwe must catch up with rest of the world in terms of digitalisation.

He said the information gap across the globe was created as a result of differences in levels of industrialisation and has to be addressed.

“Government is in the process of ensuring equal access to telecommunication networks by embracing e-learning, e-health, smart mining, smart cities and communities, smart agriculture, among other technologies,” said Minister Kazembe.

Government, he said, was also working on bridging the information gap through provision of the much-needed foreign currency to procure equipment for setting up of the remaining telecommunication base stations.

“We strongly encourage every community to embrace ICTs, and become part of the global village,” he said.

The minister also officially opened Gutu Community Information Centre at Mupandawana.

The event was also graced by Deputy Minister of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare, Lovemore Matuke, who is also senator for Gutu, Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, service chiefs, mobile phone operators and traditional leaders among others. The Chronicle