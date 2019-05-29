Housebreaker jailed 44 months

By Lisa Mangena /Sharon Buwerimwe

A man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 44 months in jail for breaking into two houses and threatening to stab one of his victims in Tshabalala suburb.

Webston Ndembwa (19) of Tshabalala Flats appeared before Western Commonage Mr Stephen Ndlovu facing robbery and unlawful entry charges.

Ndembwa denied the charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence against him.

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail for unlawful entry and 24 months for robbery.

The court heard that he had six months that were set aside during his previous conviction on condition that he does not commit similar offences and Magistrate Ndlovu added them to the latest sentence.

Ndembwa will now serve 44 months.

The prosecutor, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa, said on February 10, Ndembwa broke into Mr John Mawire’s house.

“While in the house he stole an Itel cell phone and left the house unnoticed,” he said.

Mr Kamudyariwa said on March 2, Ndembwa broke into Ms Yvonne Gumbo’s house and threatened to stab her.

“He told Ms Gumbo that if she screamed he would stab her. Ndembwa took a Hisense cell phone, $185, R400 and some groceries before leaving the house,” he said.

Ms Gumbo reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Ndembwa.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for robbery and possession of dagga.

Mabutho Tshabalala of Nketa suburb and his three co-accused, who were not named in court and are still at large, allegedly attacked Mr Mickton Rujimi (52) and robbed him of his Nokia 1203 phone worth RTGS $40.

Tshabalala pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery and possession of dangerous drugs before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi.

He was remanded in custody to today.

The prosecutor, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Mr Rujimi was walking along Lobengula Street between 12th and 13th Avenue when he got attacked by the gang.

“Mr Rujimi sustained a deep cut on the upper right eye as he fought with the gang. He managed to apprehend Tshabalala with the assistance of a security guard at Great Fort Meals and they took him to Bulawayo Central Police station,” he said.

Police searched Tshabalala and found a sachet of dagga in his pockets. The Chronicle