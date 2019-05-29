Botswana’s new president ‘drunk on power’ – Khama

Botswana’s former President Ian Khama has told the BBC that his successor, who he used to see “as a brother”, is now “drunk on power”.

He said: “During the period that he was my vice-president I had nothing at all to complain about. Not the way he supported me and the policies, his loyalty. But as soon as he took office, we just saw this change in character that I never expected.”

The fallout between Mr Khama and current President Mokgweetsi Masisi has seen the ex-leader leave the governing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and call on voters not to back it at the next elections in 2019.

Mr Khama has denied speculation that he is involved in a new political party registered in Botswana this week, telling BBC Focus on Africa:

“Members of the BDP party who are unhappy have said they want to find a new political home, and are in the process of forming a new party. But for now, I’m not joining any other party.”

Mr Khama also took aim at Chinese construction firms wanting to do business in Botswana:

“What I remember we saw was always poor workmanship, instances of corruption, bad work ethics… also constantly wanting to have their own people [and] importing everything from China to the exclusion of our own opportunities for our own people to get jobs.” BBC News