Rev Chivaviro promises fireworks on DVD

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Award-winning gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro says he is working on the DVD album for his current offering “Excellent”.

The album, which is enjoying considerable airplay on local radio stations, carries songs such as “Excellent”, “Tora Zita Rake”, “Mweya Wangu”, and “Mufudzi Ndiye Jehovah”.

In an interview, Rev Chivaviro said the upcoming DVD was unique in that it will be shot in seven different countries.

“We are so excited to inform our fans that we shall be shooting the DVD album in Zimbabwe, Dubai, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mozambique, South Africa and Botswana.

“We will start the shoot in Jo’burg next week and we expect to complete the whole project by August,” he said.

The “Matishamisa” hit-maker said diversity was the key to having good videos.

“The different set-ups make our videos different from each other, therefore they do not get monotonous. We also try to involve our music family, meaning our fans, as much as we can.

“Our main focus at the moment is the song ‘Excellent’ and we are trying to bring out the excellent aspect. Gospel videos should also be taking the excellent route,” he said.

Rev Chivaviro said he was humbled by the way the new album has been received by fans.

“We are trying something fresh, we have already done a video for ‘Hamupererwe’ and it”s been well received. We have five more songs to do but we are taking our time.

“We are grateful to our fans who are making our music a success. Sometime in October we will launch the full DVD album to complement the audio which is doing very well,” he said. The Herald