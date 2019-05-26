UZ embarks on an industrial park

By Carren Mushonga

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has embarked on an ambitious multi-million-dollar project that will see a massive transformation of part of its farm land into an industrial park in a construction venture meant to align the higher learning institution with international trends.

The industrial park is envisaged to generate revenue for the university.

UZ acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Mapfumo told The Sunday Mail that the venture would afford students an opportunity for practical experience.

“We have seen the need to convert part of the university farm land into an industrial park that will expose students to be more industrious and practical,” he said.

“Our students have to enjoy the exposure and not be limited when they go for industrial attachment. We should engage them the moment they arrive at the institute.”

The university runs a 1 800 hectare farm in Mazowe.

Prof Mapfumo added that the industrial park venture feeds into a broader infrastructure development programme that is being pursued by the institution.

“Other infrastructure projects that are on-going include a six storey building, technical education centre and a university inn, which are all funded internally as well as the innovation hub that is funded by the Government.

“The innovation hub is 90 percent complete and we are now working on the fittings. There is a bit of a delay because of the new procurement regulations that we have to follow, but by end of June, it should be complete.”

Professor Mapfumo said the university appreciates Government’s efforts to promote its infrastructure development.

He said this will ensure the realisation of the 5.0 education system which includes teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialisation, in order to fill the skills gap. Sunday Mail