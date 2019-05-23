Soldier up for carjacking

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 36-year-old Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldier deployed at One Independence Barracks here has been dragged to court for allegedly teaming up with three civilians to rob a suspected smuggler of his vehicle.

Nobert Murigo is also accused of selling the vehicle in Bulawayo before sharing the proceeds with his accomplices.

The accused, who is being represented by Mr Julius Maposa of Masawi and Partners, denied the charge when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Mr Godswill Mavenge recently. The man was remanded in custody to May 28 pending trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Misheck Guwanda said on April 26 at around 3am, the accused person who was in the company of his accomplices known as Shame, Newizie, and Cally, who are still at large, met the complainant at Chamnanga area in Beitbridge (along Beitbridge-Masvingo Road).

The complainant was driving a South Africa-registered Toyota Rav 4, which had a tyre puncture. The court heard that Murigo and his team, who were armed with machetes, accused the complainant of smuggling the vehicle into the country from South Africa.

They then attacked, subdued him and took his car keys before driving off in his vehicle. Mr Guwanda said, Murigo allegedly drove to Bulawayo with his accomplices, sold the vehicle to someone they know and retuned to Beitbridge.

The matter was reported to the police who later arrested Murigo. The vehicle, worth US$27 000 is yet to be recovered. The Herald