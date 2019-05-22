Warriors begin Cosafa, AFCON preps

By Tadious Manyepo

Warriors coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa says the absence of some of his main players isn’t an issue that is worrying him.

The Warriors are back in camp at the Yadah Complex in Harare and yesterday held a training session at the complex’s stadium.

They are preparing for the COSAFA and AFCON finals.

Yesterday, Chidzambwa had 17 players at his training session but said there was no reason to press the alarm.

“As the first day of training, I am really impressed, especially by the players’ attitude,’’ Chidzambwa said.

“They are showing some positive mentality and are ready to prepare and give what they have for the nation.

“These players have just travelled, so we just loosed up and had some slight feel of the ball. Overally, I am impressed by their attitude.’’

Goalkeepers George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda and Talbert Shumba were part of those who trained yesterday.

The others included Lawrence Mhlanga, Byron Madzokere, Devine Lunga, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Danny Phiri, Butholezwe Ncube, Ovidy Karuru, Richard Hachiro, Talent Chawapihwa, Leeroy Mavhunga, Thabani Kamusoko, Evans Rusike, Tino Kadewere as well as Knox Mtizwa.

Elvis Chipezeze, Tafadzwa Kutinyu and Rodwell Chinyengetere were expected to jet in from South Africa later yesterday.

The England-based duo of Admiral Muskwe and Tendayi Darikwa were scheduled to join in tomorrow. Marvelous Nakamba, who plies his trade in Belgium, will arrive on Friday with the Zambia-based contingent of Dennis Dauda, Jimmy Dzingai and Tafadzwa Rusike set to land in the country only on Sunday because of league commitments.

Skipper Knowledge Musona will fly straight to Durban. The Herald