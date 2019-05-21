Thousands turn up for Nelson Chamisa ‘Thank You’ rally in Chiredzi – PICTURES

A recent High Court purporting to give control of the MDC to Thokozani Khupe appears more and more ridiculous as thousands of people turned up in Chiredzi to hear Nelson Chamisa speak.

Addressing thousands of party supporters who had gathered at the “Thank You Rally” in Chiredzi on Sunday, former finance minister Tendai Biti who is running for the Vice Presidency of the party said:

“The late Tsvangirai called me and Professor Welshman Ncube at his Highlands home and he said ‘please come back and we rebuild our party to what it was in 1999′.

Walk together and work together. If I come back, I will join you; if I don’t come back, that’s it’. We asked him why he was saying that and he said ‘I am an old man and I understand my health situation’.

“… So the commitment that I and Welshman Ncube gave to Baba Tsvangirai, we will stand irrevocably, unbreakably with Advocate Nelson Chamisa,” Biti is quoted saying.