Man offers 50 cents per day as maintenance

By Rumbidzai Rambanapasi

A MAN accused of abandoning his child for his new lover, yesterday offered to pay 50 cents per day as maintenance.

Ephraim Pfukwa appeared in court answering to a $250 claim by his ex-wife Esther Gwara.

However, Pfukwa said he was prepared to part with $15 for the minor child per month.

“I want him to pay $250 per month as prices of basic commodities are going up on daily basis.

“I am a vendor realising at least $30 per month which is not sufficient to cater for me and the child.

“He is employed earning $400 each month but he is neglecting his child preferring to spend money with his girlfriend,” Gwara told the court.

In his submissions, Pfukwa argued that he had four other children to look after.

“I will offer $15 every month because I also have a wife and four other children I am taking care of.

“It’s not true that I am employed. I only do part time jobs and taking home $30 or less on a monthly basis.

“She also has to contribute as the mother of the child and not only look up to me,” he said.

In her ruling magistrate Sheila Nazombe ordered Pfukwa to contribute $50 towards the upkeep of his minor child. H Metro