Free tickets to Post Malone concert

By Bongani Ndlovu

The Castle Lite Unlock Road to Unlock party rolls into Bulawayo this Friday with lucky imbibers set to win all expenses paid VIP tickets to the Post Malone concert in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BAC Leisure will be the place to be with guest DJs from Harare – RayDizz and Reverb 7 – joining the nightspot’s resident DJs Slamma, Kananjo and Star on the decks.

The Post Malone show will be held at the Ticket Pro Dome on June 18 with DJ Slamma imploring locals to attend the Friday event to stand a chance to win tickets for the sponsored trip to South Africa.

“Bulawayo fun lovers stand a chance to win VIP experience tickets to the Post Malone show in South Africa by simply attending the Road to Unlocks event at BAC and buying six packs of Castle Lite,” DJ Slamma said.

Other than the VIP Experience tickets, Slamma said a lot of prizes will be given on the night.

He promised nothing but a fun-filled night with great music as he and his friends take to the decks. The Chronicle