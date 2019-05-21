Asamoah Gyan quits Ghana national team over captaincy

Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer Asamoah Gyan has retired from international football a month before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

His decision comes as he was replaced as Ghana captain, with Andre Ayew likely to be given the role in Egypt.

“If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament,” Gyan said in a statement.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently.”

Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014. BBC Sports