Grandpa tries to kill estranged wife

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 78 year old man from Gwanda has been arrested after he allegedly struck his estranged 79-year-old wife with an axe leaving her with severe wounds for refusing to reconcile with him following their separation.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Stanford Mguni confirmed the incident which occurred last Monday at around 2PM in Zhokwe Village.

He said Bishop Sibanda followed his wife Mrs Agnes Sibanda to her family’s homestead and tried to persuade her to return with him to their matrimonial home.

After she refused Sibanda struck her with an axe once on the head and hit her with the axe handle several times on her back. Sgt Mguni said Mrs Sibanda was admitted to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where she was reported to be in a serious condition.

“I can confirm that we are investigating an attempted murder case which occurred in Zhokwe Village under Guyu area. Bishop Sibanda went to look for his wife Agnes Sibanda at her parents’ homestead where she was now staying following their separation,” he said.

“Sibanda requested his wife to return with him to their matrimonial home as they were still married but she refused. Sibanda became agitated and armed himself with an axe which was nearby and struck his wife once on the head and hit her with the axe handle several times on her back. Mrs Sibanda screamed for help and neighbours came to her aid and they restrained Sibanda.”

Sgt Mguni said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene leading to Sibanda’s arrest. He said Mrs Sibanda was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where she is admitted.

He raised concern over crimes of passion which continue to be recorded within the province with most resulting in loss of life.

“As a province we continue to record crimes of passion and most of them result in loss of life which is a cause for concern. Everyone has a right to choose who they want to get married to and people should respect this”. The Chronicle