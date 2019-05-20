Ex-councillor jailed for assaulting cop

A former Marondera councillor and his two accomplices who assaulted a police officer while resisting arrest, were last week each sentenced to an effective six months in prison.

Paul Masikati (48) of No. 1589 Sanganayi Street, Cherutombo, Marondera, together with Courage Ben (26) and Kudakwashe Zhou (25), assaulted Paineas Mashiri (30), who had arrested Masikati.

The three were initially sentenced to 12 months in prison before six months were suspended on condition that they did not commit a similar crime within the next five years.

For the State, Mr Musariyarwa said that on September 22 last year, the complainant was at Cherutombo Police Base doing charge office duties when he was sent to arrest Masikati for assault.

Masikati got wind of his impending arrest by Mashiri and went to the police base with Ben and Zhou.

When they arrived Masikati went behind the charge office reception desk, grabbed the complainant by the collar and shouted, “Mapurisa ngarohwe”, meaning police officers should be assaulted.

He slapped the complainant once on the forehead.

Ben also jumped on top of the charge office reception desk and slapped the complainant twice in the face and also tore the complainant’s uniform.

Zhou joined in and assaulted the complainant once on the back.

The complainant was rescued by Sherperd Magwaza who chased the trio out of the base.

Mashiri sustained a swollen face. The Herald