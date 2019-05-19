Why Babes Wodumo is possibly back with abusive Ex…. The Vibe with Silvaa King

By Silvaa King

If you remember Babes Wodumo was the talk of social media when she went live on Instagram showing her then boyfriend Mampintsha being abusive towards her.

A lot of people including well known artists took to social media to condemn Mampintsha’s actions against Babes. However there is a big problem with this situation, the word is Babes is signed to West Ink and they own all the rights to her material and guess who owns West Ink?

You guessed it right Mampintsha.

The police got involved in the situation and Babes had since then broke up with the abusive boyfriend. In the past week she has been going to court and there have been reports of her being late to court and not cooperating.

A lot of fans took to twitter and not happy with how Babes is handling the situation. One tweet even stated Babes is not taking the whole thing seriously.

She has since then made a comment asking everyone to “Mind your own business”.

Personally I’ve never understood why someone would bring something to Social Media then tell everyone to mind their own business. Some people have called to boycott Babes music if she ever gets back with her EX. The case continues….

Back to Zimbabwe….

Zim-Dancehall singer Jah Master made a claim this week that Hwinza stole his song called “Ndiani”. Jah Master also made a claim live on radio that Hwinza stole his whole style and a few songs and made it bigger than him.

Hwinza made a breakthrough after posting a freestyle on Facebook singing “Ndiani” which was later released as a single. Jah Master is also another artist known for freestyle videos on Facebook which have since gone viral for their crazy alike styles.

Congrats Dr Tererai Trent

Now I know I’m a bit late on this one but I would like to congratulate Dr Tererai Trent for being honoured with a life-size statue in New York alongside 10 women including people like Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and popstar Pink.

Tererai is being honoured as one of the inspiring women for their work championing gender equality.

Statues of Equality is set to launch in #NYC this summer. I am incredibly honored to be standing among the World’s Top 10 Most Inspiring Women ‘Sculpted for Equal Rights’! Come August 26 and celebrate the empowerment of women and big dreams! #StatuesForEquality pic.twitter.com/HJTYAF1Rz1 — Tererai Trent (@TereraiTrent) May 4, 2019

Tererai taught herself how to read and write while living in Zimbabwe. She moved to the US in 1998 after being discovered by an American non-profit organisation.

She managed to get herself a masters and a doctorate. Her story caught the attention of Oprah Winfrey who donated $1.5 million so Trent could build her own school in her old village in Zimbabwe in partnership with Save The Children 2011.

We wish you all the best Tererai and proud of you

Quote of the day:

“Life is short, and if we enjoy every moment of everyday, then we will be happy no matter what happens or what changes along the way.

Enjoy the journey and try to get better every day. And don’t lose the passion and the love for what you do. I don’t go by or change my attitude based on what people say.”

Until next time guys chao!!!

