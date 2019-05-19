Hopewell Chin’ono: Zimbabweans will continue perishing if they don’t act against misrule

By Hopewell Chin’ono

Most people have no power at home this Saturday evening, ZESA only comes back when we are sleeping, and is switched off again in the early hours of the morning!

I am facing the same predicament like all ordinary folk in our country, NO power, NO municipal water, NO cash, and NO access to decent public healthcare.

So someone like myself represents millions of people across the country that are being subjected to these acts of corruption, incompetence and mismanagement!

The majority of Zimbabweans don’t belong to any political party, therefore political parties are merely small organizations that are competing for State power!

However the majority of our citizens have aspirations and dreams, they want their kids to have a good education and a better future than they have today.

They will therefore say things and support political programs that will move them towards a space where those dreams and aspirations are more likely to come true in the fullness of time.

So when I mistakenly thought that the post coup administration was likely to turn things around before the elections, I said that let us give them a chance and see.

Even Britain said so too because there was no other constitutional option, they took the logical route of working with a government retained by Zimbabwean law.

When I realized that the Lacoste gang was lying and not genuine at all in reforming the State from a post Mugabe framework to a progressive State, I called them out and so did many citizens who had taken a wait and see attitude!

At the time when I said that we should give them a chance, I was wrongly called a ZANUPF supporter, now that I have logically called them out for their failures, they are wrongly calling me an MDC-A supporter!

That is the foolishness of narrow politics and cheap reasoning, all human beings will simply follow a path that promises better outcomes for the good of their nation state and lives!

Politics is not a religion that is rooted in faith and nothing else.

If Nelson Chamisa gets things wrong, we should unequivocally tell him so, if ED gets things wrong too as he has been doing daily since the election, we should also say it without fear!

If you give a political party your vote unconditionally like what many turn to do, they will take you for granted and not deliver on their promises!

I support Zimbabwe, and as such, any political party that is driving a progressive agenda can count on me for ideas, exchange of views and use of my international networks.

Ultimately we all want a better life, some choose to get it using shortcuts, I don’t, and that is why I turned down job offers from this government.

I want to see a better Zimbabwe where every child regardless of class, will get the same opportunities that I got of going to the world’s best universities and having a better life.

Shortcuts will not produce such outcomes, they will simply make a few crooked folk richer, and the rest will be subjected to abject poverty, as is the case in today’s Zimbabwe.

When I reach 65 I want to retire to my ancestral village, and I will do that, but I want it to have the same level of comfort that I get today living in Chisipite.

That is why I keep fighting for a better Zimbabwe, not just for myself but also for everyone else.

Citizens should only fail on account of their personal inabilities and not on account of an incompetent, corrupt, mismanaged and nepotistic State!

That is why I speak out everyday against tyranny, incompetence, corruption, nepotism, mismanagement of national resources and all the ills that are being commissioned by this government today.

This ZANU PF Government is failing us, it is creating another generation of Zimbabweans rooted in nothing but suffering without any end in sight.

Our citizens are only living in order to see another day, many are just waiting for that day when their maker calls them.

It makes me very sad and at times I cry because that is the deepest level cruelty, more so when your very own government run by your kith and kin inflicts it on your people and yet we know that things could easily and progressively turn around if they put the nation first with a patriotic political and economic agenda.

So one should never feel fearful in supporting a political grouping that has a reasonable potential of getting us out of this cesspit of misery and hopelessness!

ZANU PF has totally failed, it is time to look elsewhere for salvation not just for ourselves, but in order to save the country from further ruin that will burden future generations with unbearable debt!

Any sane citizen can’t take a government and a President that reappoints John Mangudya and Joram Gumbo seriously in its rhetoric.

It is a government by them and for themselves that is meant to screw us up in order to enrich themselves and their surrogates, something that is now the self-evident even to its believers!

The choice is ours, we have fallen into a very deep pit, do we continue trying to make life comfortable in that pit or we get out?

We have a choice too, we either decide if we want to be South Sudan in which case we carry on as we are doing or we choose to become something better in which case we immediately change!

Hopewell Chin’ono is an award winning Zimbabwean international Journalist and Documentary Filmmaker.

He is a Harvard University Nieman Fellow, CNN African Journalist of the year and CNN Television Journalism Fellow. He is also a Fellow at the University of Oxford’s Africa Leadership Institute.

