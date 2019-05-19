Girl (14) axed in love triangle

By Tendai Bhebe

A 14-YEAR-OLD girl from Tsholotsho is lucky to be alive after she was savagely attacked with an axe in the stomach and left with intestines protruding by one of her boyfriends in a suspected love triangle.

The incident happened at Akhona Business Centre in Tsholotsho on Independence Day and the suspect appeared in court last week and was remanded in custody to Tuesday.

Ntuthuko Sibanda (22) appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu facing a charge of attempted murder.

Sibanda is said to have fought with three other men over the juvenile where he later turned his anger on the girl, axing her in the stomach leaving her intestines protruding.

The girl was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo for treatment.

The State’s case as presented by the prosecutor, Mr Farirai Chakamanga was that on 18 April at Akhona Business Centre in Magumandwini, Sibanda axed the juvenile with an axe in the stomach in a fight over her with Lawrence Gumede, Langton Moyo and Mthokozisi Dube.

Sibanda is also facing an attempted murder charge in a separate incident where he and his co-accused Mduduzi Ncube (24) attacked Sifiso Ncube with stones, knobkerries and an axe over the girl. The two appeared before the same Tsholotsho magistrate Mr Mpofu charged with attempted murder. They were remanded in custody to Tuesday for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Chakamanga said Sibanda and Ncube quarrelled with Sifiso Ncube over the girl before they indiscriminately attacked him with stones, axes and knobkerries.

Sifiso sustained serious injuries on the head. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died as a result of the injuries sustained during the attack.

Meanwhile, in another incident Loveson Nkomo (29) from Tsholotsho was arraigned before Mr Mpofu for attempted murder after he assaulted Mporosima Mhlanga for wearing a political party t-shirt. He will reappear in court on Tuesday this week.

Prosecuting, Mr Billiard Mukuwa told the court that Nkomo verbally attacked Mhlanga at Osiyabalandela Business Centre after he saw him wearing a political party T-shirt. The political party was not specified in the court papers.

It was the State’s case that Nkomo later rained a flurry of fists on Mhlanga before he assaulted him with an iron bar and booted feet on the ribs. Mhlanga sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he is admitted. Sunday News